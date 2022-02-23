CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In honor of Black History Month, First Followers hosted an event on Wednesday to launch their new anti-violence initiative.

The initiative called Harm Healing Hope, or H3. Wednesday’s event featured a conversation about how black culture can bring peace to the community and hopefully achieve Victory Over Violence.

First Followers is a reentry program for formerly-imprisoned men and women and they hope that younger generations can learn from them and not follow the same path they took.

“It’s a perpetual cycle that just seems like it it’s spiraling out of control,” said Marlon Mitchell, First Followers’ Executive Director. “So we wanted to step up as an organization.”

First Followers recognizes that there is harm in the community, and through healing, they want to provide hope to the community. H3 is meant to do that by providing resources to people who have suffered from gun violence, like counseling or therapy. Civic engagement and community outreach events and also tools H3 will use to achieve Victory Over Violence.