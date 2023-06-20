CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Neighbors said the kids in one Champaign community don’t always have the easiest park experience. They said that when these young people go out to play, they have to stay on alert and so do the parents.

“They have a lot of fights, and one fight leads to another and then they go get the bigger ones and they’ll have shootings and all that stuff,” said Shirley Brookes-Bond, an elder in the community. “And all that stuff needs to be cut out.”

However, Tina Gordon said she’s had enough of it. And instead of complaining or waiting for someone else to fix the problem, she’s doing it herself with the new 217 Kids United Movement.

“All I want to do is have fun and I’m going to keep delivering it,” Gordon said. “I ain’t going to talk about it. I’m going to deliver.”

Now, an event will be held every month at Beardsley Park to let the youth out freely and to remind the adults this place is meant for fun, not violence.

“People can see if we’re coming together as a unit, everybody got to do it. I can’t just do it by myself,” Gordon said. “I can do all this for your kids, but you have to bring the kids to me.”

It’s not just the surrounding neighborhood that sees potential in what Gordon is doing. Catina Moore feeds the homeless with her organization, Hands of Heart, in Decatur. She came all the way to Champaign to show support.

“This should be their safe haven, but if you have things going on, bad activities that a child should not see, what do you expect for your child to do,” said Moore.

Before 217 Kids United, Gordon used her own money to throw a similar Memorial Day event. Now, with more monetary help, helping hands and people to do it for, Gordon sees this going beyond Beardsley Park.

“I’m just not going to do it here in Champaign,” Gordon said. “If somebody calls me and says ‘Hey, can you come take this setup and do it somewhere else,’ I’m going wherever. 217 area, I’m going.”

Gordon’s already planning for a Fourth of July event, a movie night and a back to school event. You can stay up to date with the events on the 217 Kids United Movement Facebook page.