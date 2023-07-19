URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One Central Illinois pastor said he was shocked to see a billboard in Urbana with one of his former students on it. He said the sign shows the harsh realities of gun violence and the victims behind it.

The billboard at the corner of East Main and South Vine Streets shows Montrell Emery Jr., who was shot and killed earlier this year at the age of 16.

Angel’s Youth Center is behind the billboard. They said the goal is simple: every day, when people drive past it, people will see this harsh reminder and join in the effort to achieve Victory Over Violence.

Pastor Willie Comer of Youth For Christ said he is heartbroken by the billboard. It’s a poignant reminder that someone he once knew is no longer here.

“My first reaction is I miss that kid. He was a community kid and he’s not here,” Comer said. “He was fun, funny and he loved to shoot basketball.”

But on March 15, 2023, Emery was murdered, supposedly over the gun he was carrying. Two 14-year-olds are charged in connection to his murder.

“I don’t have any other way to put it,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said in March. “It’s a loss for all of us.”

‘We’re reminded that it’s kids losing their lives,” Comer said. “This is a child who lost his life over a gun because other kids wanted to have the gun. It’s just senseless.”

It’s why Angel’s Youth Center put the billboard up.

“Our hope is that this powerful visual will encourage individuals to reconsider their choices and put an end to gun violence,” Vice President Angel Johnson said in a statement.

While Comer said the sign is hard to look at for those who knew Emery, he’s happy about one thing.

“I love the fact that it says, ‘Together we can fight,'” Comer said. “Because one group, one person can’t fight it.”

He hopes that when people see Emery’s face on the corner of Main and Vine, they think twice before picking up a gun.

“To the kids who were his friends, the billboard didn’t go up so that there could be retaliation,” Comer said. “The billboard is up so we could all think about the decisions and the choices that we make.”

Johnson said his group worked closely with Emery’s mother and they are honored to be able to sponsor the billboard. Comer hopes parents will talk to their kids about being responsible when they pass by the sign.