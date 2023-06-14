DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is taking a new step in an attempt to achieve Victory Over Violence: they’re implementing a curfew for anyone 17 and younger.

Effective immediately, anyone in this age range needs to be at home by 11 p.m. between Sunday and Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, the curfew is pushed back to midnight.

Anyone 17 and younger who is caught out past curfew could be fined between $250 and $500.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said the point is not about writing tickets, but about disrupting the city’s cycle of gun violence. It’s time, he said, for the city to take accountability for gun violence among young people and put a stop to it, and he’s taking matters into his own hands.

“It’s essentially an interrupter program,” Brandel said about the curfew. “It’s meant to interrupt the path that they’re on.”

He provided several statistics regarding youth gun violence in Decatur last year to highlight the need for action:

19% of the people shot in 2022 were juveniles

43% of juvenile gun violence in 2022 happened after 10 p.m.

25 juveniles were arrested in 2022

The number of juveniles arrested for gun violence in 2023, Brandel said, is up to 23 and it’s not even the halfway point of the year.

The curfew, Brandel said, is really a call to action for the community. He asked that parents and guardians make sure they know where their children are and not allow them to be out late, at parties or be in situations where gun violence is more likely to happen. It’s not worth their lives, he said.

Decatur’s mayor also said that it’s on the parents as well.

“Today I am calling on parents, on moms and dads, to do your job. Be the parent,” Julie Moore Wolfe said. “Okay, maybe you can’t keep your 20-year-old from going to all-night-long parties, but you damn sure ought to be able to keep your 14-year-old in the house. If they are at home, they are not likely to become victims of violence.”

Responsibility extends to businesses as well. Brandel called on them to make sure kids are not out past curfew, or they could be held responsible too.

“So those that have these establishments also have other city licenses, so they may want to take notice if they want to keep that license, Brandel warned. “Because I’ll certainly do whatever it takes to have it revoked.”

He said the Decatur Polce Department will be working with organizations to help get kids involved so there is no excuse for violence. Right now, Brandel said one of the most violent suspects the department is looking for right now is 15 years old.

He hopes a curfew like this will get young people off the streets and safe in their homes.

“If we don’t do something, then what am I doing here?” Brandel asked. “You might as well replace me because I’m not doing my job. I’m going to do what I was sworn in to do.”

Brandel said he knows the curfew won’t solve everything, but if parents need help, there are resources and people who are ready to step up. Parents just have to make the call.