CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is searching for an organization that will provide street outreach services for community gun violence and intervention.

It’s another method community leaders are using to hopefully achieve Victory Over Violence.

The city’s search is a part of its Reduction of Community Gun Violence Blueprint. The chosen vendor would serve as the critical link for contact with shooters and potential shooters in an effort to interrupt community gun violence in real time.

Interested organizations can apply online.