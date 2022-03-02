URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Ten different groups across Champaign County are getting help from the City of Champaign to reduce gun violence. It’s another step leaders are taking to achieve Victory Over Violence.

The city divided more than $2.5 million of American rescue Plan money between the ten groups. Crime Stoppers was one of those groups and the allocation of funds allowed the organization to increase its reward for tips resulting in arrests.

Carle Foundation Hospital was another one of those groups.

The hospital was granted $200,000. It plans to use that money to hire at least four social workers.

Those workers will be in the Emergency department 24 hours per day to provide better help to patients impacted by violence. They’ll be dedicated to providing more mental health resources and helping patients overcome anxiety and fear.

Allen Rinehart, Carle’s Vice President of Hospital Operations, said it’s really about breaking the cycle of gun violence and Carle is proud to be a part of that.

“We’re happy to be a partner with the City of Champaign, and trying to reduce gun violence and helping members of the community,” Rinehart said. “The additional dollars will help us to match and bring more resources to help our patients who are in need.”

Rinehart said further that they will start recruiting for those positions right away. Jobs should be posted next week and it could take a few months to make sure the new social workers are all in place.