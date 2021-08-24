Behind the Badge

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Victory Over Violence
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Daily Chances for Storms With the Heat
Victory over Violence: U of I police takes steps to keep everyone on campus safe
Video
Bright Spot: August 24, 2021
Central Illinois airports to get $7.6 million of COVID-19 relief money
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Weather Radio
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Daily Chances for Storms With the Heat
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Staying Hot and Humid This Week
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Storm Damage Shuts Down US-67 in Cass County
KidCaster: 8/23/21: Liam Akins
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Athlete Of The Week
Japan 2020
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
A Call to Serve: Arcola football’s Zach Butler spends summer at basic training
Video
Top Stories
Big Ten updates forfeit rules, Illini football will have all but three double vaccinated before season opener
Video
Top Stories
HS scoreboard (8-23-21)
Video
IHSA announces new mask enforcement policy for schools
Video
Brian Allen commits to Illini
Video
Your Illini Nation Kickoff Show 2021
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Kristina Adams serving up Orange Spinach Salad with Almonds
Video
Top Stories
Mattoon Chamber to host Lobster Boil
Video
Top Stories
Ask Angi: Tips on painting your homes exterior
Video
LINK, WIC programs being utilized at C-U Farmers Markets
Video
Charleston Rotary Club to host trivia night to benefit Camp New Hope
Video
Taste of the Town: The Fairlane Diner in Sherman
Video
Community
Victory Over Violence
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Best of the Class 2021
BestReviews
Blood Drive
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Behind the Badge
Victory Over Violence: Getting to know the man behind the badge
Video