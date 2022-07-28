CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One group is helping kids in Champaign get ready to return to school, and its just one way they are hoping to achieve Victory Over Violence.

The Dixson Stars Basketball Team teamed up with The Auto Spa, a car wash and barber shop rolled into one business. On Thursday, staff from The Auto Spa gave members of the team free haircuts. The business also hosted a car wash where the boys washed vehicles to raise money for their next tournament.

“It’s a confidence thing. It’s building their confidence up, you know what I’m saying,” said cofounder Jaime Gatson. “So that, that gives them confidence to go back to school, to pay attention. They ain’t have to worry about, ‘Aw, my hair nappy,’ or you know what I’m saying? Stuff like that. They can just focus.”

The team’s next tournament starts August 5th in northern Illinois.