Vermilion County Mental Health Board offers Mental Health First Aid Training

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– A report from the CDC says teen suicide rates, both in Illinois and nationwide, have been steadily increasing since 2007.

That’s why in Vermilion County, the Mental Health Board is offering courses on Mental First Aid. The Vermilion County Mental Health Initiative is designed to help people respond better to a mental health crisis.

Anyone can take the eight hour course. It’s executive director said when more people know what to do during an episode, it can help prevent a situation from escalating.

“Sometimes people just need somebody who will listen,” Board Director Jim Russell said. “And that could be just what they need, someone to listen and share their struggles with them,”

There are courses teaching response techniques to both youth and adults. If you’d like to sign up for a class, you can register by calling 217-443-3500.