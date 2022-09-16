DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Vermilion County Health Department announced they have found a dead bird that tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Danville.

The bird was found Sept. 7 and tested at the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School laboratory.

Three other birds from Vermilion County have been tested this season, and all came back negative. VCHD found a batch of mosquitos with West Nile Virus in one of their traps last week.

If you find a bird that appears to have died from natural causes in Vermilion County, officials ask you to call 217-431-2662 ext. 5.

Illinois has had 5 humans test positive for West Nile Virus this year, all near Chicago.