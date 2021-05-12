Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
April 6th Consolidated Election Results
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Vermilion County Mental Health Board offers Mental Health First Aid Training
WEATHER NOW: The Slow Warm Up Begins
IDPH funding $225 million for COVID-19 testing in middle & high schools
Woman pleads guilty to theft from VFW, sentenced to 2 years probation
Weather
Lanz, Inc. Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: The Slow Warm Up Begins
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Beautiful Weather Thursday
Video
Mother’s Day Weekend Rainfall Reports
Three Tornadoes Confirmed in Central Illinois Thursday Afternoon
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Basketball Challenge 2021
Top Stories
2021 WCIA 3 Football Player of the Year: Bryson Boes
Video
Top Stories
SJO’s Crayton Burnett officially becomes an Illini
Rayvonte Rice joining House of ‘Paign
Parkland baseball splits with Lincoln Land
Video
Chester Frazier ready to leave new legacy at Illinois as assistant coach
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Beatles Night at Boomerang’s Bar and Grill
Video
Top Stories
Carriage Crossing expands, opens Decatur facility
Video
Top Stories
Benefits of hiring licensed contractors
Video
Celebrating Hospital Week & National Nurse’s Week with Gibson Area Hospital
Video
Save $1600 on a new HVAC system with Edelman in Champaign
Video
Revival City Doughnuts takes Charleston by storm
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Remarkable Women
Home & Garden Virtual Expo
Red Hot Winter
Farm Showcase
Operation Honor Guard
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Vermilion County
Vermilion County Mental Health Board offers Mental Health First Aid Training