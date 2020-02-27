Woman with local ties heading to trial in admissions scandal

BOSTON (WCIA) — A woman with ties to central Illinois, who is charged in connection with the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal, is heading to trial.

Elisabeth Kimmel is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Kimmel is accused of paying more than half a million dollars and embellishing her childrens’ resumes’ to get them into elite schools with the help of a corrupt college consultant.

During a hearing Thursday, it was decided Amy Colburn, Gregory Colburn, I-Hsin Chen, William McGlashan, Jr, Marci Palatella and Elisabeth Kimmel would face a jury on January 11, 2021. Judge Nathaniel Gorton will preside.

During the same hearing, it was decided defendants may file a motion to “dismiss, suppress, and/or for sanctions, along with supporting memorandum by March 13. Prosecutors must file opposing documents by March 27. The court would likely hear arguments in April.

The defendants were divided into two groups for trial.

The first group includes Gamal Abdelaziz, Diane Blake, Todd Blake, Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin, John Wilson, Homayoun Zadeh, and Robert Zangrillo. Jury selection for them will begin Sept. 28 with the trial to start Oct. 5.

The judge said motions to sever or oppose these groupings must be filed by April 1. Dispositive motions and oppositions are due by April 30 and replies by May 15. The court would hear the motions in June.

Kimmel resigned from the Busey Bank Board of Trustees and owns Midwest Television, which used to own WCIA 3.