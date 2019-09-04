Woman ticketed after crashing onto the interstate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)–You’ve been asking a lot of questions about this crash and so have we. It happened at the Bradley Avenue Bridge over I-57 in Champaign Tuesday. The driver and her passengers were taken to the hospital. This afternoon, we learned the 28-year-old driver is being ticketed for not obeying a traffic control device. We learned there were three workers in this area when the woman drove off the bridge. None of them were hurt.

We also know police are still investigating why she drove through the construction in the first place. Police say she blew past the barricades on Bradley and kept going. She dropped off the unfinished bridge and hit the concrete barriers next to the interstate.

Now, IDOT’s biggest concern remains how to keep everyone safe. They had roadblocks and signs to keep people out, but this was unexpected.

“This is something we can’t necessarily plan for. But I would like to point out though, we had the barrier wall in place that probably saved lives because if that wasn’t in place then it could have been a lot worse down on 57,” Jason Smith says.

IDOT officials told us when this project first started, their biggest problem was people walking through the work zone. That forced them up to put up more signs.

Champaign Police is responsible for the area where the construction begins. They say they are aware of people going around the barriers is a problem. They’re working to be more visible in the area to hopefully prevent something like this in the future.