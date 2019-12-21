Woman sues for “highly-intrusive” pat-down

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is suing two Champaign County sheriff’s deputies, Champaign County, and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office for a pat-down she says was “highly-intrusive”.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Wylesha Ayres says the officer touched her private parts improperly. This all started when Ayres was pulled over in Champaign back in May. Deputy Cory Christensen pulled her over and deputy Cory Floyd later joined him. During that interaction, she says Christensen asked for her ID and eventually had her step out of the vehicle.

Ayres says Christensen didn’t say why he was going to pat her down but did it anyway. During that pat-down, the lawsuit says Christensen touched and rubbed her lower female private area improperly. The suit also talks about the great mental anguish Ayres has suffered because of what happened.

The sheriff’s office would not comment on the lawsuit, but they did confirm it was happening. The trial is set to start in March 2021.

Ayres has an extensive criminal history. Her record includes two felony convictions – one in 2011 for an armed home invasion and one in 2012 for armed robbery.