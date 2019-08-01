Wine Down Wednesday at Carriage Crossing Senior Living

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Whet your whistle and “wine down” at Carriage Crossing Senior Living. Here’s more:

Wine Down Wednesday are a once a month event at Carriage Crossing Senior Living that ties together two of our favorite things : wine and Jazz music!

Our Assisted Living communities feature programs that are open to the public that incorporate music because we are a certified Music & Memory location. Because of our Memory Care apartments that are designed for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Often they struggle with a wide range of cognitive and physical challenges but find renewed meaning and connection in their lives through the gift of music.

Our approach is simple, elegant and effective: We train our care staff how to set up personalized music playlists, bring our musical instruments and have a multitude of concerts and entertainment.

These musical activities tap deep memories not lost to dementia and can bring participants back to life, enabling them to feel like themselves again, to converse, socialize and stay present.

Music & Memory’s work is not just for our residents, we open these services to the community. Families can come and bring their loved one to a free event and enjoy the fellowship and entertainment, while in a safe community with their loved one .



Our August event is Wine Down Wednesday on Aug. 28th from 3-4pm at the Champaign community.

Arcola event is 8/21 , 3-4pm