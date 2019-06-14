Whet Your Whistle at Everyday Kitchen Restaurant & Bar

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)- We’re checking out the newly opened Lodgic Everyday Kitchen Restaurant & Bar to see what they have to offer visitors.

The name may be ‘Everyday’, but Everyday Kitchen is far from ordinary — we’re firing up the spitfire grill, shaking craft cocktails and popping corks, and providing you with dining experiences to remember in a place you’ll want to eat at every day! Reconnect with friends, step in for date night, or celebrate a win with your colleagues. You’ll always find a warm welcome, honestly good food, and drinks to savor at Everyday Kitchen.

Be sure to check out Sangria Saturdays and their Sunday Brunch!

1807 S. Neil Street

Champaign, IL 61820