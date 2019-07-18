Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign/Urbana
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
The Morning Show
Agriculture News
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Family disagrees with sentence; still without peace
Top Stories
Lawsuit filed opposing new gun licensing law
New charges in double shooting
Christensen gets life
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet
Weather Wall
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Exclusive interview with Lovie Smith at Big Ten Media Day
Top Stories
WATCH: Bezhanishvili salsa dances at Illini Fest in Chicago
Top Stories
Corbin, Hobbs, and Palczewski visit Roundtree in hospital
Lovie Smith talks defense at Big Ten Media day
WATCH Illinois football coach Lovie Smith at the podium at B1G Media Day
Hill bounces back to continue career overseas
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Our Town 2019
Best of the Class 2019
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Keep Local WCIA and WCIX
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
A Night of Divas Sweepstakes
Contest – Out of the Rain
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Birthday Smiles
Current Online Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Christensen gets life
WCIA News at 6pm
Uncategorized
Posted:
Jul 18, 2019 / 06:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 18, 2019 / 06:55 PM CDT
Thursday, July 18, 2019
Don't Miss
Don’t Miss Auto Racing Challenge 2019
Don’t Miss Morning Mug Club
Don’t Miss Weather Pix
Don’t Miss Stay Connected
Don’t Miss Viewers Club
WCIA 3’s From The Vault
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER