WCIA 3 News at 6

BOURBONNAIS, IL -- The Bears have made a lot of upgrades to their roster over the past year and a half. The biggest addition without question was adding Khalil Mack. He immediately transformed the Bears from one of the NFL's worst teams into a division championship team. Now he's ready for his second act.

Mack is oozing with talent and he has a strong work ethic to go along with it.

"It's just part of me. I want to be the best," said Mack. "Part of being the best is working hard along with talent. That's what I've been taught throughout my career."

Mack immediately transformed the Bears defense into one of the most feared in the NFL last year. That was evident right from his first game in Green Bay when he had a sack and an interception return for a touchdown. Mack finished the season with a team-leading 12.5 sacks. He also forced six fumbles, he recovered two more fumbles and he intercepted a pass.