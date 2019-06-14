Walk To Your Health with Prairie Cardiovascular

Walking is a heart-healthy exercise, but how much is enough? Colleen Moore, MD, a vascular surgeon with Prairie Cardiovascular, joined us to discuss:
• Cardiovascular benefits of exercise and how much is recommended
• Tips to safely introduce activity into a sedentary lifestyle
• Creative ways to get more steps in
• Tips for exercising at various times of day
• Symptoms of cardiovascular issues that may arise during exercise and which of those may require attention
For more information visit Prairie Cardiovascular online.
ciLiving on Facebook
ciLiving on Twitter
ciLiving on Instagram
ciLiving on Pinterest