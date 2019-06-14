Walk To Your Health with Prairie Cardiovascular

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Walking is a heart-healthy exercise, but how much is enough? Colleen Moore, MD, a vascular surgeon with Prairie Cardiovascular, joined us to discuss:
• Cardiovascular benefits of exercise and how much is recommended
• Tips to safely introduce activity into a sedentary lifestyle
• Creative ways to get more steps in
• Tips for exercising at various times of day
• Symptoms of cardiovascular issues that may arise during exercise and which of those may require attention

For more information visit Prairie Cardiovascular online.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow Us on Social Media

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER