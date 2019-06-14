Walk To Your Health with Prairie Cardiovascular

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- It's news no one likes to hear; someone they lived next to, worked with and saw on a regular basis is caught with child pornography. David Crawley, of Danville, was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. Crawley was known in the community, even holding a position with the Department of Corrections for almost a decade.

"It's kind of surprising," said Jaylen Bearn. For Beard, the arrest hits too close to home."