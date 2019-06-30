Viscofan union workers vote on contract

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Viscofan Casing plant’s union workers are voting on whether to accept a new contract.

Roughly 200 employees walked out on Friday, June 21. Since then, they have remained on strike. Workers had been in contract negotiations with the company since January. The plant had asked for employees to complete mandatory overtime and to have some workers on-call at all times.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 686 president Tim Miller said some concessions had to be made on both ends in order to reach a possible contract deal. Viscofan said it will not be able to provide a statement until Monday.

“They took out the force-in language for eight hour shifts,” Miller said. “They took off mandatory drug testing. They did modify the on-call program for maintenance, which we really would have liked to see that disappear, but it’s still here. Wages – we wanted to see a better wage proposal but basically that was it.”

Workers have until 9:00 Sunday night to vote on the contract.