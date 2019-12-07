Village lights tree to support grieving family

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — In downtown Sidney, a tree was lit up in green in memory of a young boy who died unexpectedly.

11-year-old Daniel Ennis went to the hospital in November and died from a medical emergency. His favorite color was green. People in Sidney, and several surrounding towns, have decorated their houses with green lights.

The tree lighting ceremony was the community’s way of showing support for the Ennis family. Daniel’s father Matt Ennis says, “Day by day it’s harder and harder. We just take it one moment at a time, one breath at a time. Having everyone just step and put an arm around us and the outpouring of support is incredible.”

On Saturday December 14th at noon the family will be hosting a bowling fundraiser at Old Orchard Lanes in Savoy. All the money raised will go to the “Daniel Ennis Buddy Fund” at Unity, where he went to school. That money will be used for any child in need to pay for things like lunch money, a new baseball glove, or anything else that might come up.