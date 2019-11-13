Urbana city officials to meet for proposed food,beverage tax increase

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Committee of the Whole is meeting tonight to talk about about an issue that could mean more money out of your pockets. They are proposing an increase on food & beverage tax from 1.5% to 2% come January 1st.

It applies to all meals and beverages served in or carried out from restaurants.

The city, however, says the increase will ultimately benefit people who live there in the long run. Mayor Diane Marlin says the increase is part of the plan to close a budget gap of almost $900,000 by the 2021 fiscal year.

She says this was the best option to avoid cutting back even more on spending and community services.

Marlin also says the plan itself is not too far-fetched.

“It’s a relatively small increase. It puts us — for total food and beverage tax — in the neighborhood of a number of neighboring communities…,” says Marlin. “In fact, lower than some of our neighboring communities, but similar to Peoria, Bloomington, Normal, Decatur, Champaign, etc.”

If the Committee comes to consensus tonight, the proposal will move to City Council for vote on November 18th.