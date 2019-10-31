Union ends strike, playoff game on

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s playoff game against Carver Military Academy this Saturday is officially on.

Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union agreed to a deal Thursday after causing schools to be closed for 11 days.

The game was in doubt as IHSA rules do not allow schools closed by a strike to participate in the postseason. The teams began practicing Wednesday while the strike was still ongoing. The IHSA made an exception for them to practice, as teams are required to practice at least three days after being off for more than a week.

PBL is one of the only downstate schools to be paired with a Chicago team in the first round. The game is Saturday at PBL at 2 p.m.