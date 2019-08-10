1  of  2
Breaking News
Early morning shooting Murder/suicide leaves two dead

UIUC named most energy efficient in ‘Freezer Challenge’

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is saving energy better than anybody else in the world.

For the second year in a row, the school has been named the best in the International Laboratory Freezer Challenge thanks to efforts made by Facilities & Services. It was a campus wide undertaking with over 70 labs across 15 buildings participating in the school’s effort.

The Freezer Challenge was started as a way to get participants to use better scientific practices while minimizing energy usage. And in turn, minimizing environmental impact.

The U of I estimates they reduced power by 438 kilowatts a day. That’s the energy equivalent of 13 and a half homes. While they’re happy with the results, Facilities & Services Executive Director Mohamed Attalla wants to do more.

“This is a duty now that all organizations, all institutions, every human being on planet Earth should be committed to,” says Attalla. “And as I said earlier, the University of Illinois, as a global leader in environmental sustainability we are playing that role.”

The U of I is only the second group to win this award two years in a row, and the first school. The Center for Disease Control was the only other.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER