UIUC named most energy efficient in ‘Freezer Challenge’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is saving energy better than anybody else in the world.

For the second year in a row, the school has been named the best in the International Laboratory Freezer Challenge thanks to efforts made by Facilities & Services. It was a campus wide undertaking with over 70 labs across 15 buildings participating in the school’s effort.

The Freezer Challenge was started as a way to get participants to use better scientific practices while minimizing energy usage. And in turn, minimizing environmental impact.

The U of I estimates they reduced power by 438 kilowatts a day. That’s the energy equivalent of 13 and a half homes. While they’re happy with the results, Facilities & Services Executive Director Mohamed Attalla wants to do more.

“This is a duty now that all organizations, all institutions, every human being on planet Earth should be committed to,” says Attalla. “And as I said earlier, the University of Illinois, as a global leader in environmental sustainability we are playing that role.”

The U of I is only the second group to win this award two years in a row, and the first school. The Center for Disease Control was the only other.