UI assistant professor behind bubble tea emoji

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You use them every day: emojis.

Well, thanks to an assistant professor at the University of Illinois, you’ll soon have one to use for bubble tea. The bubble tea emoji was first proposed by Ranjitha Kumar. She said it’s part of a key step forward in emoji construction.

That’s because it’s a combination of three different characters: a teacup without a handle, a glass of milk, and a medium-sized black circle.

It’s not clear when exactly you’ll be able to use the emoji, but it will be sometime in the year 2020.