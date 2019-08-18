Two in one: Festival and fundraiser

PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — A festival built for kids kicked off in Philo Saturday.

The organizers didn’t let the forecast rain on their parade, either.

They say everything went off without a hitch.

There were bounce houses, mini golf, a kiddie tractor pull, even a golf cart competition.

Of course, a party like this wouldn’t be complete without live music and a bit of fair food.

“They were super excited. Last year we were really nervous since it was our first year, and as soon as the parade ended (since it ends down here at the park), it blew up, and there were tons of kids. The same thing happened this year,” said Stacy Lueth.

The kids festival also acts as a fundraiser.

The goal is to raise enough money to update some of Philo’s park and playground equipment.