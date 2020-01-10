Trooper donates blood to raise awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

One State Trooper many in Central Illinois follow on social media is hoping they also follow her lead in an initiative to save the lives of others. Trooper Tracy Lillard is asking to Bleed Blue by donating blood.

Blood donations are always needed, but Trooper Tracy Lillard is reminding people that sometimes officers have a special need for the vital fluid. Lillard says blood donations help save the lives of troopers that get hit by cars or bullets in the line of duty. She says by taking part in the drive, you are not only saying thank you to law enforcement, but you are also helping meet a need in your community.

Trooper Tracy—or ISP Mama Bear as she is known as on Facebook—has thousands of followers. She hopes her younger followers see her donating and know they can do it too. “There’s a lot of high school kids that are donors and I think that is incredible that they can start a habit like that and so being in the younger generation, to show them that donation is going to not only save somebody’s life it could save their potentially; they can be a donor then a recipient of that blood,” said Lillard. In Illinois, you can give blood at age 16 as long as you have permission from your parents. Anyone 17 or older can donate on their own.

Trooper Tracy said she was a little nervous because she has not donated in 18 years but she hopes others won’t wait as long as she did. If you missed Thursday’s Bleed Blue event, you can donate as several locations around Central Illinois through January 12.