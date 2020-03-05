Travel agents trying to plan ahead with coronavirus concerns

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The coronavirus is making some people in Champaign County think twice about travel plans. In the meantime, travel agents in the area are trying to plan ahead.

One travel agency in Champaign County said it is almost business as usual. A couple of people headed to the most deeply affected areas pulled the plug, but booking numbers are right on track for this time of year.

The folks at Anywhere Anytime Journeys said what they are more concerned with is the summer. As the coronavirus continues to ramp up, it might cause a drop in summer vacation bookings. So, they are making sure their customers know everything they need to before making arrangements. “I don’t think it’s going to really hurt the industry,” said Brad Martin, Anytime Anywhere Journeys CEO. “I just think it’s one of those things that it’s part of the storm, you just kind of go with it.” He said the first thing he does with his clients who are worried about coronavirus is hand them a fact sheet from the Centers for Disease Control. From there, they discuss options.

He said if you do want to make travel plans, this is a good month to do it. On Tuesday, he said several major airlines started offering flight changes with no penalty for flights booked this month.