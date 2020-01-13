Traffic concerns at marijuana dispensary

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Wait times for recreational marijuana purchases in the area are still hours long, but Sunnyside dispensary in Champaign also has a safety-related concern to go along with that.

Customers jaywalking to the building has been a problem at Sunnyside. It’s located in the middle of a commercial block on a busy street. There is no convenient crosswalk to get to them.

Only medical patients can park in the Sunnyside lot. Recreational customers can park across the street in the old Hardee’s lot.

The dispensary has several security guards stationed all day and night to enforce pedestrian traffic. They tell people to cross using the nearest crosswalk on Kirby Avenue and Neil Street and walk back to the store.

But people we spoke to say it is a hassle. It is half a block to the cross walk, half a block back to the store, and then repeat on the way back.