Three men arrested after shots fired at apartment complex

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say three men were arrested after shots fired at an apartment complex.

Officers say they were called to the Moundford Terrace Apartments Monday night in reference to shots fired. When they got there, they found bullet holes in an apartment window.

When officers searched the apartment, they found a gun and ammunition. Three men inside that unit were arrested. Two face preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a handgun. Another faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.