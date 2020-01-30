Three arrested in kidnapping child

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities say three people were arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a child.

Lt. Curt Apperson with The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around midnight Wednesday in the 20 block of Fern in Urbana. A 3-year-old child was in the care of their grandmother while their mother was in the process of moving out of state.

The child’s aunt, Heather Ciulla, and her friend, Paige Zumwalt, came into the house and took the child. The grandmother was not able to stop them because of her limited mobility. Apperson said Ciulla and Zumwalt then took the child to the father’s house in Monticello.

Police believe the father, Farron Kelly, was not going to be able to see his child after the move, so Ciulla and Zumwalt took the child. Officers were called to Kelly’s house where they arrested all three people. The child is safe and back in the custody of their grandmother and mother.

Ciulla and Zumwalt are facing kidnapping charges, while Kelly faces a child abduction charge. All three are expected to be in court Friday for arraignment.