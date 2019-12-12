Survey seeks input on quality of city

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People are being asked to take a survey about the quality of life in Decatur.

The Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County created the survey. It includes questions about jobs, shopping, restaurants and community culture.

The first survey was sent out in 2014. Since then, the city has made improvements like creating careersdecatur.com to streamline job searches and starting new education programs. Now, five years later, they’re doing it again to see how people’s perception of the city has changed.

Nicole Bateman says, “We talk about the things that are happening right now and all the transformation that’s been taking place. Through the the course of the past five years we’ve done a good job of that, but this survey will help us determine what we need to be doing next.”

They’re asking anybody who’s been to Decatur to take this survey, not just people who live there.