Storm damage displaces family

COLES COUNTY, Ill (WCIA)– The damage from Monday nights storms was widespread. Causing trouble in Cole County also.

It happened in Mattoon on South Lawn Drive near 14th Street. They had to spend the night somewhere else because a huge tree branch went through their roof.

The homeowner says he was sitting in his living room when he heard what he thought was thunder right above him. But after looking outside he realized it was much worse.

His wife and kids were on the opposite side of the house and they all are fine. He says he’s been lucky to have gotten so much help from the community.

“Neighbors this morning, they’ve helped with preserving some food we had in the house. The fire department was out last night, they were a big help. They were out from pretty much start to end. Anything we need they were here to help. The police department stopped by to make sure I didn’t need anything from them. It’s just been a great effort,” Rocky Reynolds says.

They’re in the process of taking care of insurance and moving things out of the home, but for now, they won’t be able to stay in their home.

Those who live near Second Street in Charleston had to find a different route this morning. A large part of a tree blocked the road between Monroe and Jackson Avenues. We were told the cities streets department would be cleaning it up.