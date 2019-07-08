Storm clean up costing cities overtime pay

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Central Illinois cities are having to fork over extra cash to cover storm damage cleanup.

Champaign Public Works leaders say they’re footing a $29,000 bill for overtime pay. That means any storm cleanup outside regular business hours (7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday – Friday). That money is split between 40-50 operations staff and seven supervisors.

The City of Champaign budgets money for emergency situations, like snow and ice storms, and other severe weather. The $29,000 will come from that budget.

Champaign Public Works leaders say they wouldn’t be surprised if over time pay this year looked similar to last year around this time, noting that the concentration of damage in 2018 was in June alone.

Urbana Public Works leaders say it would take time to produce a full breakdown of the hours and amount of pay. However, one employee said he alone has 25 – 31 hours of overtime since the first tornado in Urbana in late May.

