Stealing from a baby

Mt. Zion, Ill. (WCIA) — A mother is still in shock after someone stole from her and her small children.

The Mt. Zion police department is investigating 10 burglaries in one neighborhood.

They all happened overnight, between 11 p.m. Sunday and 12:30 a.m. Monday, in the Elm Street, Main Street, and Henderson Street area.

Tuesday night, police found Cassady Schultz’s car in Springfield, and detained a minor in connection to stealing it.

Schultz told us her youngest daughter just turned one, and all of her birthday presents were inside. She said she’s glad her car was found, but she’s still appalled that this happened.

“I’m a mother. I picked my one-year-old up. I dropped my keys in her car seat. The fact that they saw those and didn’t consider the fact that there were babies…is disgusting,” said Schultz.

She said she wanted to thank the Mt. Zion Police Department, because the first call she got was a call from an officer, who said they saw someone else driving her car. They ran the plates to confirm it was stolen.