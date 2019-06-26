Standoff suspect in custody

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The suspect involved in a standoff in which a sheriff’s deputy was killed has been taken into custody without incident.

42-year old Nathan Woodring is being held pending charges. The standoff started about 2 pm, Tuesday and continued for more than 18 hours, ending when Woodring was arrested about 8:20 am, Wednesday.

39-year old Deputy Troy Chisum was killed when multiple shots were fired by a barricaded suspect. He was one of four FCSO deputies who had arrived at a home on Troy Road, in Avon, about 45 miles west of Peoria, for a call of battery and disturbance.

Chisum was on the force 4-and-a-half years and was also a paramedic. Sheriff Jeff Standard says Chisum “dedicated his life to the service of his community” and his “legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”

A large procession of law enforcement escorted the ambulance from the scene to the hospital.

Illinois State Police and SWAT were also involved on scene.