CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A music store that’s been around for decades is closing.

Skins and Tins opened in 1989. The owners say they were the first and only drum shop in Champaign.

After years of working, they’re ready to retire. January 31st will be their last day.

There is a sale on items in the store. The owners say they are hoping the community will come out and support before the closure.