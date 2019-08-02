Shooting suspects arrested

1  of  2
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested suspects in two July shootings.

The first happened on July 15 on East South Grand. The second happened July 29 on Pennsylvania.

Police say 22-year-old Edward Gaddis is the suspect in the first shooting. 20-year-old Tanner Minnick is the suspect in the second shooting.

Officers found Gaddis and Minnick when they stopped a car. A loaded gun was in the console. Police say both suspects admitted being involved in the shootings.

Minnick is being charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Gaddis faces similar charges.

