CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- We asked you to join us at our station to save lives, and you delivered. Almost 40 units of blood were donated today. That will help save more than 100 lives. Everyone who donated, saved three lives.

During the summer months, the need for blood donors is constant. That's especially true around holidays like the Fourth of July. Today, WCIA worked with Community Blood Services of Illinois to get donations. Many from the station took the time and paid our part.