DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A state senator is showing his support for union workers who are on strike.

Union workers at the Viscofan Plant in Danville have been on strike since last Friday. They say they’re striking to get contracts that improve pay and better support their families.

Sen. Scott Bennett stopped by the plant on Thursday. He says some of the workers he talked to have been at the plant for more than 40 years. Bennett says he stands by them.