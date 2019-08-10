Senator host roundtable for farmers

NIANTIC, Ill. (WCIA)– Farmers around the state continue to search for solutions after flooding wreaked havoc on crops earlier in the season.

Senator Dick Durbin sat down with the farmers to listen to their concerns and talk about ways to help lessen the pain.

Senator Durbin explained although flood damage hit some counties harder than other, the USDA’s federal support of the state is still good news for the farmers futures.

Durbin said the corn in the fields of Niantic where he met with farmers are some of the best he has seen in Illinois this year. He said his visit was all about making sure they come out of this season the best way possible.

“It’s just been nothing but bad news from start to finish. I want to stand by and help them, make sure they around for another year. They are a critical parts of Illinois’ economy and the American economy and they have really taken it on the chin with some of these policy decisions coming out of Washington,” Durbin said.

On top of the weather, Durbin also touched other issues presenting challenges for farmers including the tariffs on Chinese goods.

Durbin is pushing new legislation called the America Grows Act. The bill is designed to secure money for agricultural research. Under the proposal, an annual increase of five percent would be allocated to the studies.