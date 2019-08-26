Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Tim Belangee, Owner, and Alaina Smith, Stylist, with Ruff Dayz Doggie Daycare and Boarding are here with details on the services they provide pet owners.

Here’s more from Ruff Dayz Doggie Daycare and Boarding:

We have 24 hour on site staff, and personal Play Pals for each doggie that comes through our doors. We try to make the dogs experience with us, as comfortable and homey as possible.

New state law when into effect earlier this month.

Requires kennels to have staff on hand at all times or have a sprinkle systems in place that will dial to a fire department.

Bree Peters an Animal Behaviorist will be at our facility September 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st and 23rd. 30 minute lessons are $30 each. Everyone that signs up will get entered in a drawing to win 5 hours of free doggie daycare.

Ruff Dayz Doggie Daycare and Boarding

217-355-3697

601 S Lake of the Woods Road,

Mahomet, IL 61853

Give them a like on Facebook HERE.