Road vandalized right after repair

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Someone vandalized a road that leads into Allerton Park, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

It happened right after the road was repaved on Monday. The Piatt County Sheriff is looking for whoever tore it up. Officials suspect somebody did burnouts in their car. They left behind deep tire tread marks in the freshly coated road.

The repavement project cost about $40,000 to replace a mile-long stretch. The highway department had just laid down the tar and rocks Monday morning. An hour later it was wrecked and crews had to come back out and patch it up.

The township spent a couple thousand dollars on the repairs. If you saw anything that could help find the person responsible, call the Piatt County Sheriff.