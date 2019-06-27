Riggs Fest 2019 kicks off Thursday

Join Riggs Beer Company and celebrate their 3rd birthday at Riggs-Fest 2019
A weekend full of food, live music, events, and most importantly – beer!
Thursday, 6/27/19:
3-10 TK’s Cheesesteaks
3-8 The Moo Mobile
3-8 Fernando’s
5 pm The Rives Brothers
8-10 Piato to Go
8-10 Oh, Honey Pie
8 pm Avon Dale
Friday, 6/28/19:
3-10 TK’s Cheesesteaks
3-8 The Moo Mobile
3-8 Fernando’s
4-7 Sola Gratia Farm Stand
4-7 Delight Flower Farm Stand
5 pm Doty & Dexter
8-10 Piato to Go
8-10 Oh, Honey Pie
8 pm Caleb Cook Band
Saturday, 6/29/19:
Noon-10 Hunger Force
Noon-11 Dave’s Dogs
Noon-6 RC Try Me
1 -6 Bicycle Race (details in discussion)
2 pm Hot Club of Urbana
2-8 The Moo Mobile
3-8 Fernando’s
5 pm Brandon Washington
8-10 Piato to Go
8-10 Oh, Honey Pie
8 pm Love Sign
Sunday, 6/30/19:
11-2 German Brunch
11:30 am Corduroy
Noon-4 Motorcycle Show
Noon-8 TKs Cheesesteaks
Noon-8 The Moo Mobile
1-6 Motorcycle Dyno
1-3 Helicopter Rides
2-9 Hunger Force
2-9 Dave’s Dogs
2 pm Gavin Stolte & Doug Abbott
5 pm Riders of the Golden Maize
Some events are weather dependent. Updates will be posted on the event’s Facebook page.
No cover charge. No outside beverages allowed.