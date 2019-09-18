Remembering retired police officer

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– There are many ways friends and coworkers described Tom Butts. “Tommy’s the life of the party. He always had a smile on his face. He always had a joke to be told,” said Ed Hurst of the Decatur Police Department. “Not only a coworker but a good friend. Tommy was a joyful soul, and he will defintely be missed,” said Larry Brooks of the Decatur Police Department. Butts died waiting for a kidney. He worked as a police officer for the Decatur Police Department for 29 years and retired in 2015 to work in court house security. “We would see him on occassion up there working and smiling and having a good time,” said Hurst. “It was just good to know at that point that he still had enough energy to do that, but then he had to go away from work and was at home. You could feel he wasn’t where he wanted to be he really wanted to be better,” said Brooks.

Then something happened that Butts had been waiting for. He thought he found a donor, but it turned out she wasn’t a match. The search began again. Larry Brooks says seeing what happened to Butts has strengthed his own belief in the imporatnce of organ donors. “Just to hear all the lives I was going to save impacted me and that’s why I was hopeful something like that was going to happen with Tommy,” said Brooks.

However, it didn’t. Krystle Temple says are others just like Butts. “There are on average between 113,000 and 116,000 people waiting for a vital organ,” said Krystle Temple of the Macon County Health Department. For some blood types like type O, the one Tommy Butts had, it can be difficult. “Someone who is type O can only receive organs from someone else who is type O, so it can be harder to find,” said Temple. That’s why Larry Brooks says he wants others to consider donating and making a difference in the life of someone who needs it. “To know part of them lives on in somebody else improves their life and the people that it effects,” said Brooks.