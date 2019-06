PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — State Poice need help locating a missing woman.

They are looking for 51-year old Beatrice field of Jasper, IN.

On Wednesday, State Police responded to an abandoned car at the Limestone Rest Area near Pontiac. The car had been abandoned since May 29. Field was identified on a rest area surveillance video leaving her car on May 30.

Police do not believe foul play is involved. If you have information contact ISP Pontiac Communications Center at (815) 844-1500.