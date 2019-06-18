Police investigate fraud and forgery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating cases of fraud and forgery impacting two local businesses.

According to a police report, someone stole a check made out to Murphy’s Pub from the mail and changed the payee to cash it. The incident occurred April 1, 2019, and was reported June 7. Police have not been able to identify the suspect yet.

In another incident, Watson’s Shack & Rail reported three forged checks made against their account. Police have not identified a suspect in that case either.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com

Champaign Police Department

(217) 351 – 4545