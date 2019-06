CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a possible shooting at the corner of Neil and Green Street.

Officials on scene said they got several calls of shots fired around 7:00 pm Saturday evening.

Right now they say they haven’t found any victims.

They’re asking anybody who saw or knows anything about what happened to contact them.

They are currently canvasing the scene for witnesses and evidence.

This is a developing situation. WCIA will update when more information is available.