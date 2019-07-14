Plants that are poisonous for pets

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — We, as humans, are often told to eat more plants…

However, the U of I College of Veterinary Medicine wants you to know what greens are toxic for your furry companions.

They hosted a poisonous plants open house, so people could learn what plants are dangerous for pets.

For example, they say tiger lilies, day lilies, and Easter lilies can be deadly for cats, if they consume them.

Sago palm plants can be deadly for dogs, if dogs eat them.

Organizers of this event say their garden is not for you to stop and admire, but for you to stop and think.