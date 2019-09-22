Pineiro questionable for Bears MNF game

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 15: Pat O’Donnell #16 and Eddy Pineiro #15 of the Chicago Bears celebrate a 53 yard field goal in the final second of the fourth quarter to defeat the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on September 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The man responsible for the Bears’ big win last Sunday is now questionable for Monday night’s game against the Redskins. According to Head Coach Matt Nagy, kicker Eddy Pineiro suffered a right knee injury on Friday. Nagy told the media on Saturday Pineiro was injured in the weight room. Pineiro did not kick on Friday, but did kick on Saturday. Asked who would kick on Monday if Pineiro couldn’t, Nagy said that’s something they “have to work through.” He believes Pineiro should be fine to play though.

Also popping up on the injury report was TE Trey Burton (groin injury), S Eddie Jackson (shoulder) and G Kyle Long (hip).

Chicago takes on Washington on Monday night, beginning at 7:15.